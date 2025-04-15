Tennessee's Dont’e Thornton Jr. Could Be the Biggest WR Sleeper in the NFL Draft
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Thornton led all FBS receivers in 2024 in big-time catch percentage at 23.5%. He caught 26 of 34 targets for a career-high 662 yards — with eight of those catches going for 40 yards or more.
Every NFL Draft has its hidden gems — and Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. looks like a prime candidate to be one of this year’s most intriguing sleepers.
Thornton is the type of prospect who may not dominate headlines leading into draft weekend, but NFL front offices looking for size, speed, and vertical explosiveness will be paying close attention. The former Oregon and Tennessee standout boasts a rare athletic profile that — in the right offensive system — could allow him to become one of the most dangerous big-play receivers in this class.
Standing at 6'4 5/8" and 205 pounds, Thornton has a long, lean frame built for the perimeter. But it’s his speed that sets him apart from other big-bodied receivers. He ran a blazing 4.3-second 40-yard dash, backed by a 10’6” broad jump and 33-inch vertical. His 9.85 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) places him in elite company for receivers over the past decade.
Thornton’s college career was a tale of moments rather than volume — but those moments were electric. After starting at Oregon, he transferred to Tennessee and flashed as a true vertical threat who could take the top off any defense. In 47 career games (12 starts), Thornton hauled in 65 catches for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 21.9 yards per score.
Every draft produces receivers who outperform their draft slot. Dont’e Thornton Jr. looks like that player in 2025 — a late-round steal with the upside to become a big-play machine if given the right opportunity.
