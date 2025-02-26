Tennessee's James Pearce has a Massive Opportunity at NFL Combine
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. has a massive opportunity at the NFL Combine this week.
Former Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce Jr. is considered to be one of the best EDGE players in this year's draft class. Although, he is consistently being mocked behind several names at his position, but a window of opportunity has now opened up for Pearce Jr.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams is often one of the names that is consistently being placed ahead of Pearce Jr. in mock drafts. However, the former Bulldog announced during his combine availability on Wednesday that he will not be participating in the field events this week. Williams had mentioned that he didn't get 100 percent healthy until about a month ago.
Williams is still going to participate at Georgia's Pro Day, so he will have an opportunity to solidify his draft stock even further, but it creates an opportunity for Pearce Jr. to be the talk of his position this week at the combine.
There are still other talented EDGE players who will be participating in the events this week, but it does increase Pearce's chances of being the most impressive player at his position. And as we have seen before at the combine, that can a long way in boosting a player's draft stock in the closing weeks of the event.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill