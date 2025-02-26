Volunteer Country

Tennessee's James Pearce has a Massive Opportunity at NFL Combine

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles (19) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. has a massive opportunity at the NFL Combine this week.

Former Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce Jr. is considered to be one of the best EDGE players in this year's draft class. Although, he is consistently being mocked behind several names at his position, but a window of opportunity has now opened up for Pearce Jr.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams is often one of the names that is consistently being placed ahead of Pearce Jr. in mock drafts. However, the former Bulldog announced during his combine availability on Wednesday that he will not be participating in the field events this week. Williams had mentioned that he didn't get 100 percent healthy until about a month ago.

Williams is still going to participate at Georgia's Pro Day, so he will have an opportunity to solidify his draft stock even further, but it creates an opportunity for Pearce Jr. to be the talk of his position this week at the combine.

There are still other talented EDGE players who will be participating in the events this week, but it does increase Pearce's chances of being the most impressive player at his position. And as we have seen before at the combine, that can a long way in boosting a player's draft stock in the closing weeks of the event.

