Tennessee's Jermod McCoy Ranked Highest Rated Corner In College Football 26
The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2026 college football season with plenty of talent, most notably, CB, Jermod McCoy who's the highest rated corner in the newest College Football video game.
The summer leading into the 2024 college football season was inundated with news and storylines regarding College Football 25's release. For the first time in over a decade, college football players were featured on the video game. Now, as the 2026 version of the game comes out, the latest rankings are being released.
Tennessee Volunteers cornerback, Jermod McCoy is the highest-rated corner in this year's video game, rated a 94 overall. In fact, McCoy is the fifth highest-rated player in the video game.
McCoy was a mainstay in the Vols' secondary during the 2024 season. Finishing the year with 44 total tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups. He will be coming off an ACL injury this upcoming season, but is expected to be available by the time the regular season begins.
Tennessee and McCoy will begin their 2025 college football season in Atlanta, Georgia, when they host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, August 30th at noon. Coverage for this game can be found on ABC.
