Tennessee’s Josh Heupel Praises Depth, Special Teams Spark in Dominant Win

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel praised the Volunteers’ depth, special teams spark, and quarterback development after a dominant win, as the Vols turn their focus to a pivotal SEC opener against Georgia.

Josh Greer

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during a press conference, during Tennessee Football Media Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks during a press conference, during Tennessee Football Media Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel left the postgame podium with plenty to smile about. The Volunteers not only jumped out quickly in their latest non-conference victory, but also showcased emerging playmakers, depth across the roster, and a special teams jolt that could carry into the teeth of SEC play.

Fast Start and Balanced Execution

From the opening whistle, Heupel’s team looked prepared. Tennessee’s defense set the tone early, forcing stops on third down and creating field position advantages. Offensively, the Vols pieced together steady drives, though Heupel admitted settling for field goals was “a few more than we want to.”

Still, the head coach praised his team’s readiness and energy from the jump. “Starting fast, defensively in particular, I thought they executed really well early. That was a big part of the field position,” Heupel said.

Star Thomas and Boo Carter Shine

Few players have grown more in Heupel’s eyes than wideout Star Thomas. The sophomore has transformed his body and sharpened his grasp of the offense since spring ball, emerging as a reliable weapon in the passing game.

Special teams also delivered a highlight performance, led by Boo Carter’s explosive punt returns. Carter racked up 94 yards in the first quarter alone, picking up where he left off late last season. “Boo’s certainly got an ability to impact the game,” Heupel said, noting the work of the blocking unit in creating space for Carter’s electric cuts and breakaway speed.

Quarterback Room Shows Promise

With Tennessee comfortably ahead, backup quarterbacks Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre received valuable snaps. Merklinger tossed two touchdowns in the second half, while MacIntyre added efficient drives with poise. Heupel emphasized the importance of live reps for players just “one play away” from being called into action.

“The strength of one room can never be one guy,” Heupel said. “Those guys were decisive, accurate with the football, and created plays with their legs.”

Starter Joey Aguilar continued to impress, which was highlighted by a touchdown connection with receiver Mike Matthews. Heupel lauded Matthews’ growth in maturity and consistency since arriving on campus, noting his ability to “play at a championship level” alongside other young wideouts.

Defensive Depth Holds Strong

Despite questions about rotation numbers, Heupel dismissed concerns about defensive depth. Young players, he insisted, are ready now and will be needed throughout the SEC grind. Tennessee’s front controlled the line of scrimmage, pressured the quarterback, and tackled effectively, while the secondary largely held firm aside from one miscue.

Up front, Carson Gentle earned recognition for his early snaps and versatility. “Smart, tough, competitive. You know exactly what you’re getting from him every day,” Heupel said.

Focus Shifts to Georgia

The celebration will be short-lived as Tennessee turns its focus to next Saturday’s pivotal SEC opener against Georgia. Heupel was blunt in assessing the challenge: “We need to be at our best. We certainly know who they are as a program. It’ll take us being at our best, and we’ll need our fans to be at their best too.”

For the Vols, the tune-up games have revealed depth, balance, and explosiveness in all three phases. The question now is whether those positives can carry over against the Bulldogs in a game that could define Tennessee’s season trajectory.

