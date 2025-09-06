Tennessee’s Josh Heupel Praises Depth, Special Teams Spark in Dominant Win
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel left the postgame podium with plenty to smile about. The Volunteers not only jumped out quickly in their latest non-conference victory, but also showcased emerging playmakers, depth across the roster, and a special teams jolt that could carry into the teeth of SEC play.
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel Praises Depth, Special Teams Spark in Dominant Win
Fast Start and Balanced Execution
From the opening whistle, Heupel’s team looked prepared. Tennessee’s defense set the tone early, forcing stops on third down and creating field position advantages. Offensively, the Vols pieced together steady drives, though Heupel admitted settling for field goals was “a few more than we want to.”
Still, the head coach praised his team’s readiness and energy from the jump. “Starting fast, defensively in particular, I thought they executed really well early. That was a big part of the field position,” Heupel said.
Star Thomas and Boo Carter Shine
Few players have grown more in Heupel’s eyes than wideout Star Thomas. The sophomore has transformed his body and sharpened his grasp of the offense since spring ball, emerging as a reliable weapon in the passing game.
Special teams also delivered a highlight performance, led by Boo Carter’s explosive punt returns. Carter racked up 94 yards in the first quarter alone, picking up where he left off late last season. “Boo’s certainly got an ability to impact the game,” Heupel said, noting the work of the blocking unit in creating space for Carter’s electric cuts and breakaway speed.
Quarterback Room Shows Promise
With Tennessee comfortably ahead, backup quarterbacks Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre received valuable snaps. Merklinger tossed two touchdowns in the second half, while MacIntyre added efficient drives with poise. Heupel emphasized the importance of live reps for players just “one play away” from being called into action.
“The strength of one room can never be one guy,” Heupel said. “Those guys were decisive, accurate with the football, and created plays with their legs.”
Starter Joey Aguilar continued to impress, which was highlighted by a touchdown connection with receiver Mike Matthews. Heupel lauded Matthews’ growth in maturity and consistency since arriving on campus, noting his ability to “play at a championship level” alongside other young wideouts.
Defensive Depth Holds Strong
Despite questions about rotation numbers, Heupel dismissed concerns about defensive depth. Young players, he insisted, are ready now and will be needed throughout the SEC grind. Tennessee’s front controlled the line of scrimmage, pressured the quarterback, and tackled effectively, while the secondary largely held firm aside from one miscue.
Up front, Carson Gentle earned recognition for his early snaps and versatility. “Smart, tough, competitive. You know exactly what you’re getting from him every day,” Heupel said.
Focus Shifts to Georgia
The celebration will be short-lived as Tennessee turns its focus to next Saturday’s pivotal SEC opener against Georgia. Heupel was blunt in assessing the challenge: “We need to be at our best. We certainly know who they are as a program. It’ll take us being at our best, and we’ll need our fans to be at their best too.”
For the Vols, the tune-up games have revealed depth, balance, and explosiveness in all three phases. The question now is whether those positives can carry over against the Bulldogs in a game that could define Tennessee’s season trajectory.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU