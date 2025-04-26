Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Omari Thomas Signs With New Orleans Saints

Omari Thomas has signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent after a great career at Tennessee.

Tanner Johnson

Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) celebrates after tackling Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) celebrates after tackling Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

​Former Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas has signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. The Memphis native now has an opportunity to earn a spot on the roster after a steady five-year career with the Volunteers.​

Thomas appeared in 13 games during the 2024 season, recording 23 total tackles, including six tackles for loss, one sack, and four quarterback hurries. He also contributed three pass breakups, showcasing his ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage. Over his college career, Thomas accumulated 115 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 12 pass deflections.

Known for his size and strength at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Thomas was a team captain at Tennessee, reflecting his leadership qualities. His experience in the SEC, one of college football's most competitive conferences, provided a strong foundation for his transition to the professional level.​

While Thomas went undrafted, his durability and consistency make him a valuable addition to the Saint's defensive line depth. He will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. If he can adapt to the speed and complexity of the NFL game, Thomas could become a reliable contributor on the interior defensive line.​

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

ADVERTISING

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Football