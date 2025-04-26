Tennessee's Omari Thomas Signs With New Orleans Saints
Former Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas has signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. The Memphis native now has an opportunity to earn a spot on the roster after a steady five-year career with the Volunteers.
Thomas appeared in 13 games during the 2024 season, recording 23 total tackles, including six tackles for loss, one sack, and four quarterback hurries. He also contributed three pass breakups, showcasing his ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage. Over his college career, Thomas accumulated 115 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 12 pass deflections.
Known for his size and strength at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Thomas was a team captain at Tennessee, reflecting his leadership qualities. His experience in the SEC, one of college football's most competitive conferences, provided a strong foundation for his transition to the professional level.
While Thomas went undrafted, his durability and consistency make him a valuable addition to the Saint's defensive line depth. He will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. If he can adapt to the speed and complexity of the NFL game, Thomas could become a reliable contributor on the interior defensive line.
