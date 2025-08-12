Tennessee’s Running Backs Poised to Power Offense in 2025
Tennessee’s running back room is emerging as one of the strongest position groups in camp, with multiple players flashing during the Vols’ first scrimmage at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore DeSean Bishop remains a reliable presence after rushing for 455 yards last season and earning a scholarship this past spring. Bishop’s vision and consistency continue to make him a dependable option for head coach Josh Heupel.
The biggest leap may be coming from Duke transfer Star Thomas, who has impressed coaches with his transformation since arriving in January. Heupel praised Thomas for his development in multiple areas of the game.
“He’s a dramatically different player,” Heupel told UTSports.com. “Just his body, his movement, explosiveness, his physicality with the ball and without the ball. Some of the details and fundamentals that it takes in pass protection, special teams as well, he has done an elite job from the end of spring ball to where we are through practice eight.”
Sophomore Peyton Lewis is also making an impact, adding speed and playmaking ability to the rotation. Freshman Daune Morris and Justin Baker provide even more depth, giving Tennessee a stable of options to work with as the season approaches.
With the combination of experience, explosiveness, and depth, Tennessee’s backfield could be a key factor in the team’s offensive success this fall.
