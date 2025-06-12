Tennessee Set To Host Five Star WR Tristan Keys For An Official Visit
A major Tennessee WR target Tristan Keys will be on campus this weekend to visit the Volunteers, a great sign for Volunteer fans. According to 247Sports Composite, Keys is the No. 1 WR, No. 1 player in Mississippi, and the No. 3 prospect nationally.
The Volunteers already have two five-star prospects committed. A five-star QB committed in Faizon Brandon, who is a huge recruiting tool for Tennessee, and they also have Gabriel Osenda.
Keys last visited Tennessee back in November for a home game against Kentucky and will now get a closer look at the program. The LSU commit also has visits coming up to Alabama on June 17th and LSU on June 20th. WR coach Kelsey Pope will look to sway the talented playmaker from Mississippi this upcoming weekend.
Keys finished his junior year with 58 catches, 1275 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns and was a named a MaxPreps All-American. Keys is already becoming a national star before our eyes and inked a deal with Adidas before his senior season of high school football. He also has played in the Polynesian Bowl and the Under Armour All-American game. In the Polynesian Bowl, he finished with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. In the Under Armour All-American game, he finished with three catches for 31 yards.
The Volunteers have already had a successful recruiting week, landing KJ McClain a three-star defensive back, to go with the class. In the 2026 class at WR, Tennessee has Hough (NC) three-star WR Tyran Evans and Knoxville Catholic (TN) three-star WR Tyreek King. They currently have the No. 31 class in the country for 2026. If Tennessee could land Keys would be a huge boost for the Volunteers and could land them close to the top 15 with his commitment alone.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement