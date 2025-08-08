Tennessee TE Miles Kitselman Named To John Mackey Award Watchlist
Tennessee TE receives big honor ahead of the 2025 season. Kitselman was named to the Preseason John Mackey Award watch list. The Mackey Award is presented to the best tight end in college football. Kitselman is one of 45 players who were selected for the watchlist.
Kitselman was one of the few Volunteer players who started every game last season for Tennessee. He recorded a catch in every game played for the Vols in 2024. In his first two starts against NC State and Kent State, Kitselman recorded a touchdown in each game.
Kitselman finished with 22 catches, 301 yards, and four touchdowns. He had one of his best games against Kentucky, finishing with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. He also registered a rushing touchdown against rival Georgia on November 16th. Kitselman was ranked as the No. 3 returning tight end in the SEC in 2025 after he registered a 76.6 grade for 2024. Kitselfman also registered an impressive 71.4 run block grade.
With the youth that will be at the wide receiver group, Kitselman and the tight ends could be relied upon more of the Volunteers as the chemistry continues to build with the quarterback in the receiivers. He’s shown that he is capable of being a go-to target and a safety blanket when a quarterback gets in trouble, as evidenced by his season from a year ago.
Kitselman is a big leader for the Volunteers and will be a key part of their success in 2025 if they want to return back to the postseason. His excellent blocking and pass catching could prove dividends, helping keep Tennessee afloat early in the year.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters