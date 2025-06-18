Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vol David Sanders Jr. Named Top-10 Impact Freshman by Fox CFB

Five-star OT David Sanders Jr. leads Tennessee’s stacked 2025 recruiting class, featuring SEC-ready talent across the board and elite in-state stars.

Josh Greer

University of Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park.
In this story:

When Fox CFB's Michael Cohen released his Top 10 Impact Freshmen for 2025, one name stood tall, literally and figuratively at No. 4: David Sanders Jr.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Providence Day School is not only the top-ranked lineman in the country according to 247Sports, but he’s also the foundational piece of a Tennessee recruiting class loaded with future playmakers. Sanders isn’t just expected to compete as a freshman—he’s expected to anchor.

But Sanders isn’t coming to Knoxville alone. He headlines a 2025 Tennessee recruiting class that is deep, dynamic, and SEC-ready. Quarterback George MacIntyre, wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., tight end Dasahn Brame, and defensive linemen Isaiah Campbell and Mariyon Dye are just a few of the other four-star talents expected to make early impacts. This class doesn’t just fill gaps, it builds a foundation.

MacIntyre brings poise, accuracy, and leadership to the quarterback room and could contribute under center this year. Smith Jr. adds explosiveness to the receiver corps, while Brame’s size and versatility at tight end fit seamlessly into Josh Heupel’s up-tempo attack. On defense, Campbell and Dye bolster the line with size and strength, while the linebacker unit gets a major boost from rangy athletes like Christian Gass and Jaedon Harmon.

Tennessee’s class also features depth across every position group. Radarious Jackson and Daune Morris add speed and balance to the offense. Nic Moore and Antoni Ogumoro reinforce the offensive line with SEC-ready frames. In the secondary, Tre Poteat and Sidney Walton bring a blend of length and physicality that the Vols have been seeking in their defensive backfield.

In total, 23 players have already enrolled, and the group ranks among the most complete classes of the Heupel era. With national media already spotlighting Sanders as a potential freshman starter and several others poised to crack the two-deep, Tennessee’s 2025 class has the makings of a turning point.

Rocky Top isn’t just reloading—it’s reimagining what’s possible.

Josh Greer
