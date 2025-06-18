Tennessee Vol David Sanders Jr. Named Top-10 Impact Freshman by Fox CFB
When Fox CFB's Michael Cohen released his Top 10 Impact Freshmen for 2025, one name stood tall, literally and figuratively at No. 4: David Sanders Jr.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Providence Day School is not only the top-ranked lineman in the country according to 247Sports, but he’s also the foundational piece of a Tennessee recruiting class loaded with future playmakers. Sanders isn’t just expected to compete as a freshman—he’s expected to anchor.
But Sanders isn’t coming to Knoxville alone. He headlines a 2025 Tennessee recruiting class that is deep, dynamic, and SEC-ready. Quarterback George MacIntyre, wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., tight end Dasahn Brame, and defensive linemen Isaiah Campbell and Mariyon Dye are just a few of the other four-star talents expected to make early impacts. This class doesn’t just fill gaps, it builds a foundation.
MacIntyre brings poise, accuracy, and leadership to the quarterback room and could contribute under center this year. Smith Jr. adds explosiveness to the receiver corps, while Brame’s size and versatility at tight end fit seamlessly into Josh Heupel’s up-tempo attack. On defense, Campbell and Dye bolster the line with size and strength, while the linebacker unit gets a major boost from rangy athletes like Christian Gass and Jaedon Harmon.
Tennessee’s class also features depth across every position group. Radarious Jackson and Daune Morris add speed and balance to the offense. Nic Moore and Antoni Ogumoro reinforce the offensive line with SEC-ready frames. In the secondary, Tre Poteat and Sidney Walton bring a blend of length and physicality that the Vols have been seeking in their defensive backfield.
In total, 23 players have already enrolled, and the group ranks among the most complete classes of the Heupel era. With national media already spotlighting Sanders as a potential freshman starter and several others poised to crack the two-deep, Tennessee’s 2025 class has the makings of a turning point.
Rocky Top isn’t just reloading—it’s reimagining what’s possible.
Back in May, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in order to seek a fifth year of eligibility with the Volunteers. On Thursday, it was revealed that Zeigler was denied by the NCAA, first reported by Ross Dellenger.
There have been examples of other college athletes gaining extra years of eligibility. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia ia the most famous example, however, these cases have not been favorable to Tennessee. Baseball player Alberto Osuna was also denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Here is the quote from the Law Firm when Zeigler initially filed the lawsuit, stating the grounds on why the former Vol felt he deserved an extra year of eligibility.
"The lawsuit alleges that the NCAA's rule permitting only four seasons of competition within the five-year eligibility window is an unlawful restraint of trade under federal and state antitrust laws," Zeigler's counsel from The Garza Law Firm and Litson PLLC said in a statement. "We have requested a preliminary injunction to allow Zakai to compete in the upcoming season while pursuing his graduate studies. We look forward to a swift resolution of this matter so that Zakai can begin preparing for next season."
