Tennessee Vols Football Players React to Nico Iamaleava Transferring to UCLA

Tennessee Volunteer football players react to quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferring to UCLA.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It was announced last week that it was very likely that Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was going to transfer to UCLA, but nothing had been made official. On Sunday, Iamaleava's move to the West Coast was made official.

This has been the biggest news of the entire college football offseason. This comes after Tennessee and Josh Heupel announced they were moving on from the former five-star amidst contract negotiations and him skipping practice on Friday.

Iamaleava posted on Instagram his official transfer announcement and many current Tennessee Volunteer football players were in the comment section reacting to the decision.

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger commented "My Brother" with a heart emoji. Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy commented the 100 emoji. Freshman offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. commented "Go turn up". Even former Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson chimed in by commenting a red heart emoji.

There were a litany of current and former Tennessee Volunteer football players listed under Iamaleava's post. All of which appear to be in support of Iamaleava's decision to transfer out of the program.

