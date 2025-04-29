Tennessee Vols in Trouble? - CFB Analyst Says Program 'Won't Get Back to Playoffs'
Are the Tennessee Volunteers in trouble? One college football analyst seems to think so.
A lot has unfolded around the Tennessee football program over the last few weeks. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the program and transferred to UCLA and immediately after Tennessee signed UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar out of the portal.
It has created some questions around the program but more specifically questions around just how good Tennessee will be this season. According to college football analyst David Pollack, his expectations are not very high for the Volunteers this season.
"I don't think Tennessee's roster as constructed is going to get back to the playoffs," Pollack said on his podcast. "I don't. Like, last year that defense was freaking good man. Like, so good. I don't think they'll be at that level because they're losing some depth and key pieces. Offensively, they are losing their best player at running back."
The player Pollack is referring to at the end of that quote is running back Dylan Sampson, who was just selected in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns.
Needless to say, it's setting up to be an interesting season for the Tennessee Volunteers and it appears people are already bailing on them for the 2025 college football season.
