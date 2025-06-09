Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Can Achieve Something They've Never Done During the 2025 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to accomplish something that they have never done during the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) is brought down by Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27), defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) and defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) is brought down by Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27), defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) and defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season the team vigorously prepares for their upcoming regular season schedule. While the 2025 slate does present many challenges, it also presents a handful of opportunities for the Vols.

One of these opportunities is something the Volunteers have never accomplished in their storied history. Which is, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners two years in a row. Tennessee is slated to face the Sooners during the 2025 regular season and is fresh off of a 25-15 victory over Oklahoma in Norman.

A win over Oklahoma this season would also mark the Volunteers' first victory over Oklahoma in Neyland Stadium. The last meeting between these two programs in Knoxville resulted in a 24-31 defeat in double-overtime where quarterback Baker Mayfield lead the Sooners to a 17-point comeback.

Oklahoma and Tennessee will face each other during the 2025 regular season on Saturday, November 1st in Neyland Stadium. A kickoff time and broadcast network for this matchup has yet to be announced.

