Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Talks Syracuse Offense and Preparation
The Tennessee Volunteers have been able to prep for the Syracuse Orange leading into fall camp, as teh Vols will show their true colors in what has been considered as a "trap game" by many. The game isn't the only thing that's a trap, as the offense they will be playing against is a very unique style.
They use lots of different personnel that the Vols have been prepping for, as the Tennessee Volunteers head footbll coach spoke with the media on Monday to discuss the preparation for a tricky offense that they have to play in week one of their 2025 football season.
“A lot of different personnel. All their shift trade motions. The communication is going to be important. I said it earlier, but, you know, tying all three levels of your defense together is going to be important in this. You got to be able to win one on one matchups with the way that they spread the field, too. That’s in your secondary, but that’s also winning one on one matchups up front.”
