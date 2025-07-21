Tennessee Volunteers Football Program Valued at Over $1 Billion

Volunteer Country

July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks in the Main Media Room during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks in the Main Media Room during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers' football program was valued at over $1 billion.

Money has become more and more of a hot topic over the years in college football, and how could it not? With programs making demands for money and players being compensated now, how much a football program is worth is certainly valuable information.

That's what led The Athletic to release an article that displayed how much each college football program would sell for if they were ever put on the mark. The Tennessee Volunteers ranked fifth in the SEC and ninth amongst all FBS programs. The article mentioned that Tennessee's average revenue for football is $124.9 million and the projected price of the program is $1.37 billion.

"Texas, Notre Dame and Michigan are the only programs that reported more football revenue than Tennessee in the last fiscal year," Matt Baker wrote. "The Volunteers, however, were outside the top 12 in some pre-pandemic accounting and have a recent history that we can politely call “volatile.” This price puts them slightly behind the 2023 valuation of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning."

Of the SEC schools Tennessee ranked behind, it was Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Texas in that order.

