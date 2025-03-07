Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Freshman David Sanders Jr. Receives High Praise from Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel speaks with the media following Tennessee's first spring practice of the new season.

5-star Tennessee football commit David Sanders Jr. during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
5-star Tennessee football commit David Sanders Jr. during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has officially begun spring practice. After wrapping up their first practice, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel would catch up with the media.

One of the many players he discussed in his media availability was David Sanders Jr. Sanders was the highest-rated signee for the Volunteers, being one of two five-stars and the first offensive tackle five-star under Heupel. Sanders had a good day at practice. Heupel details more.

“Man, he’s a super smart kid, very engaging, very personable. Great family. Cares about the guys around him. Great work habits since he arrived... There's a lot of growth ahead for him and all the young guys on the roster.”

Tennessee could very well start the talented offensive tackle this coming fall if he has a good spring, summer, and fall camp. He is the leading candidate for the right tackle position, with Lance Heard leading the left tackle (blindside) race currently.

