Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Host Massive List of Recruits As Dead Period Approaches

Brooks Austin

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

The recruiting dead period is officially set to begin on June 23rd, meaning all visits are shut off Sunday evening. Thus making Tennessee’s final summer OV weekend a pivotal one. Here’s the recap of who was in town this weekend with the Vols. 

The Tennessee Volunteers have experienced quite an uptick under the helm of head coach Josh Heupel. A football program that was averaging 7.5 wins the previous twenty years prior to Heupel’s arrival has average ten wins the last three seasons. 

Part of that success in the wins and losses column has been a byproduct of tremendous recruiting under Heupel and staff. 

Look no further for signs of those efforts than this weekend as the Vols hosted several blue-chip prospects moments before the dead period kicks off June 23rd. 

- Savion Hiter, RB ***
- Salesi Moa, ATH
- Brayden Rouse, LB ***
- Tyreek King, WR (Commit)
- Hezekiah Harris, EDGE (Auburn Commit) ***
- Gabriel Osenda, OT (Commit)
- Craig Tutt, S ***
- Carson Sneed, TE (Commit)
- Kamari Blair, OL ***
- Breck Kolojay, IOL
- Brandon Anderson, IOL ***
- Zay Anderson, ATH ***
- Darryus McKinley, DL
- Jowell Combay, S ***
- Darryl Rivers, DL
- Braylon Outlaw, LB (Commit)
- Javonte Smith, ATH

Key Talking Points: 

Getting another crack at RB, Savion Hiter is huge for this program. The Vols received an unofficial visit from Hiter back at the end of May and they were the final football program to get a crack at his OV schedule. Considered the No. 1 running back in the class, adding a player like Hiter to the class would bring tremendous upside to this program at a position that’s produced greatly under Heupel. 

There’s no doubt that this Vols football program needs to reload on the lines of scrimmage, as does every other SEC program, but seeing the likes of offensive linemen Kamari Blair, Breck Kolojay, and Brandon Anderson not just on campus, but paired up with five-star commit Gabriel Osenda is a good sign for the Vols. 

Additionally, getting the final summer OV for Brayden Roiuse and Craig Tutt could not be more vital for this Vols program. Potential difference makers like those two are what will be needed for the Vols to remain a top-10 caliber defense in the near future. 

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

