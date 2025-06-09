Tennessee Volunteers Joey Aguilar Listed Among 25 Best Quarterbacks for 2025 Season

Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Agular has been listed among the 25-best college quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 season.

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a warmup pass before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The quarterback position is essential to any team's success in the sport of football and the quality of play a program gets from its starter will likely indicate the success that it has during a season. 

Fortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, quarterback Joey Aguilar has been listed as one of the nation's best. According to College Football Network, Aguilar is the 25th-best quarterback in the nation heading into the 2025 college football season.

Aguilar's path to becoming a Volunteer has been anything but ordinary. The quarterback had initially transferred to UCLA ahead of the 2025 season, but the theatrics of Nico Iamaleava's departure resulted in him eventually transferring to Tennessee.

Although Aguilar has not started a single game for the Volunteers, many remain confident that the quarterback can lead Josh Heupel's offense to another successful college football season.

Aguilar and the Volunteers will begin their 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th in Atlanta when they face the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this matchup is set for noon and will air on ABC.

