Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
According to this major sports outlet, the Tennessee Volunteers have a top 3 environment in the sport of college football.
As one of the most unique and passionate sports in the country, college football is home to numerous iconic stadiums that have created unforgettable atmospheres and daunting home-field advantages for more than centuries.
Fortunately for Tennessee, the Volunteers have one of the nation's best environments in the sport. According to a list by 247Sports, which ranked the top 10 greatest atmospheres in college football, the Tennessee Volunteers possess the third-best atmosphere in college football.
"The Neyland Stadium experience returned to elite form and delivered a celebration for the ages after the Vols toppled Alabama in the 2022 rivalry battle." Wrote 247's Carter Bahns. "That amount of passion is on full display every time the Vols run through the T and every time the band blasts "Rocky Top" through the more than 100,000 seats in Knoxville."
The Vols will look to utilize their home-field advantage this season, as they are scheduled to host a handful of challenging opponents. The Volunteers will host Georgia, Oklahoma, and Arkansas this season, along with a handful of other teams.
