Tennessee Volunteers QB, Nico Iamaleava One of the Favorites to Win 2025 Heisman

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17.
The Tennessee Volunteers enter the 2025 Season with ample expectations for their starting QB, Nico Iamaleava. His Heisman odds would indicate it's not just the fanbase with lofty expectations.

The Tennessee Volunteers went home in 2024 following a disappointing finish in the College Football Playoff against the eventual champions Ohio State. They were beaten-handedly in Ohio Stadium against Ohio State and sent home to improve this offseason. Now, the Vols look forward to a hopeful 2025 season, especially considering who returns for them at the quarterback position.

QB, Nico Iamaleava played well in his first year as a starter behind an offensive line that allowed (30) sacks, a wide receiving unit that was constantly influx with injury, and still managed to lead this team to a College Football Playoff alongside Dylan Sampson. That first year of starting for the former 5-star prospect has provided quite a bit of optimism for Iamaleava entering year two... including Heisman conversation.

2025 Heisman Odds, Per FanDuel

  • Garrett Nussmeier +850
  • Arch Manning +850
  • Cade Klubnik +1200
  • Drew Allar +1200
  • Nico Iamaleava +1200
  • Jeremiah Smith +1200
  • LaNorris Sellers +1800
  • Julian Sayin +1800
  • Carson Beck +2000
  • Dante Moore +2000
  • John Mateer, +2500
  • DJ Lagway +2500
  • Kevin Jennings +3000
  • Miller Moss +3300
  • Gunner Stockton +3300

Iamaleava has the second best odds of any quarterback entering the season, according to FanDuel.

