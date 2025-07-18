Tennessee Volunteers Receive Conference Ranking Projections Following SEC Media Days
The Tennessee Volunteers have earned their preseason conference projections following SEC Media Days.
The 2025 SEC Media Days have officially concluded as the conference's 16 teams have returned to their respective cities to prepare for their upcoming season. Now that coaches and players have finished addressing the media, the media have released their projections for what the conference standings will be.
According to the rankings, the Tennessee Volunteers are projected to finish ninth in the SEC this season behind notable teams such as Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and others. The projection also suggests that the members of the media do not expect the Vols to return to this year's College Football Playoff.
Tennessee is tasked with replacing some major contributors from the 2024 season, including first-round NFL Draft selection James Pearce, as well as quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who dramatically enter the transfer portal this spring.
The difficult schedule and massive loss of talent have likely contributed to the media's low expectations for the team's season. However, optimism among head coach Josh Heupel and his staff has remained high.
The Volunteers will begin their regular season on August 30th and will begin conference play on Saturday, September 13th, as the team hosts the Georgia Bulldogs in Knoxville. Georgia is currently on an eight-game win streak against the Vols, the longest in school history.
