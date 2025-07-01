Tennessee Volunteers Receive Duke's Mayo Bowl Projection for 2025 Football Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have been projected to reach the Duke's Mayo Bowl during the 2025 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their 2025 college football season and are looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive time in program history after reaching the 12-team playoff last season.
Unfortunately for the Vols, not every analyst believes the Volunteers will be able to reach his year's playoff. According to On3's Brett McMurphy, Tennessee is projected to face the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Should the Volunteers compete in this game, it would of course, mean that the team would miss the 2025 College Football Playoff. While a projection like this may be disheartening to Vol fans, it should be noted that the majority of preseason projections are typically inaccurate and often do not come to fruition.
The Volunteers will begin their 2025 regular season when they face the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision