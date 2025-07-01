Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Receive Duke's Mayo Bowl Projection for 2025 Football Season

Christian Kirby

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Dukes mascot during the second half between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Dukes mascot during the second half between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been projected to reach the Duke's Mayo Bowl during the 2025 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their 2025 college football season and are looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive time in program history after reaching the 12-team playoff last season.

Unfortunately for the Vols, not every analyst believes the Volunteers will be able to reach his year's playoff. According to On3's Brett McMurphy, Tennessee is projected to face the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Should the Volunteers compete in this game, it would of course, mean that the team would miss the 2025 College Football Playoff. While a projection like this may be disheartening to Vol fans, it should be noted that the majority of preseason projections are typically inaccurate and often do not come to fruition.

The Volunteers will begin their 2025 regular season when they face the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

