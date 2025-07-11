Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Reveal Quarterback Joey Aguilar's Jersey Number Ahead of 2025

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar has had his jersey number revealed ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) drops back to pass against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the first quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) drops back to pass against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the first quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar has had his jersey number revealed ahead of the 2025 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are just over a month away from the beginning of the 2025 college football season, as the team is preparing to make another run at the College Football Playoff. With another season of Vol football inbound, fans are beginning to prepare to learn the names and numbers of the team's newest additions.

One of the biggest additions the Volunteers made this offseason is quarterback Joey Aguilar, who joined Tennessee following the dramatic and controversial departure of Nico Iamaleava. As Aguilar prepares to take over the starting quarterback position for Josh Heupel's offense, his new jersey number has been revealed.

Aguilar is expected to wear the number 6 this season. Which is slightly different from the jersey he wore during his time at Appalachian State, number 4. As Tennessee looks to build upon its successes of 2024, the Vols will likely rely on number 6 to bolster the offense and lead the team throughout the 2025 season.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football