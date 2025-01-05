Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers WR Squirrel White Transfers To Florida State

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (3) celebrates with Tennessee tight end Holden Staes (19) after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Squirrel White has announced he will be transferring to Florida State. He is the second Vols player to announce they will be a Seminole on Sunday.

Another Tennessee Volunteer has opted to transfer to the Florida State Seminoles.

Squirrel White announced on Sunday that he would be transferring to the Florida State Seminoles.

White was the starting slot receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers the past two seasons but chose to transfer after three seasons with the Vols. White finished the season with over 300 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

White was the most devastating loss to the wide receiver position when it comes to the transfer portal. They lost six players at the position to the portal with multiple targets already finding a new home including White as the latest.

Jayson Jenkins also announced he will be transferring to Florida State on Sunday.

