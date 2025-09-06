Tennessee vs ETSU Gameday Preview

Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs ETSU has arrived. Here is what you should know entering this game.

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) runs the ball during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play their second game of the football season, as they are playing inside Neyland Stadium for the very first time this season after playing a neutral-site game to kick off the season against Syracuse. Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is in Atlanta, Georgia, and the home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons. There is something special about being inside Neyland Stadium with nearly 102,000 fans screaming every single Saturday, which is something that you can expect come Saturday as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the in-state ETSU Buccaneers and what is expected to be a blowout victory for the Vols as they prepare for their next contest, which will be against the Georgia Bulldogs early in the season.

Tennessee is entering this game 1-0 following a massive victory over Syracuse, with Joey Aguilar being the signal caller. The final score of that game was 45-26 in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers. There was a lot to like about this Tennessee football team, but there is still more work to be down, as the Vols are set to likely play more depth come this Saturday when they play ETSU.

ETSU enters this game following a 45-17 blowout victory over Murray State. They will be putting that zero on the line, as someone's zero must go inside Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM EDT, as all eyes are on the Vols for kickoff in Knoxville.

