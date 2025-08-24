Tennessee vs Syracuse Betting Odds - Volunteers Remain Steady Favorite
The Tennessee vs Syracuse betting odds show the Volunteers remaining as a steady favorite.
The week has finally arrived. The Tennessee Volunteers will be getting their 2025 college football season started this Saturday against the Syracuse Orange in a neutral site matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Both programs are coming off successful seasons. The Volunteers made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history and Fran Brown led the Orange to a 10-win season in his first season as the head coach.
For this week one matchup, it looks like Tennessee is expected to take care of business. The Volunteers are a 13.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 50.5, according to Fan Duel. The line has not seen any movement, as this is what the game opened at back in July.
The line didn't even move after Tennessee named Joey Aguilar as the starting quarterback and the same can be said for Syracuse as they named Steve Angeli their starter for the opener. It will be interesting to see if there is any movement as the game approaches this week.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters