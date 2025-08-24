Tennessee vs Syracuse Betting Odds - Volunteers Remain Steady Favorite

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The week has finally arrived. The Tennessee Volunteers will be getting their 2025 college football season started this Saturday against the Syracuse Orange in a neutral site matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Both programs are coming off successful seasons. The Volunteers made the college football playoffs for the first time in program history and Fran Brown led the Orange to a 10-win season in his first season as the head coach.

For this week one matchup, it looks like Tennessee is expected to take care of business. The Volunteers are a 13.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 50.5, according to Fan Duel. The line has not seen any movement, as this is what the game opened at back in July.

The line didn't even move after Tennessee named Joey Aguilar as the starting quarterback and the same can be said for Syracuse as they named Steve Angeli their starter for the opener. It will be interesting to see if there is any movement as the game approaches this week.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

