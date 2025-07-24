2025 Tennessee Scheudule - Betting Odds Released For Part of Vols Season

Volunteer Country

2025 Tennessee Schedule - Betting Odds Released For Part of Vols Season

Brooks Austin

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets players during warms up before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel greets players during warms up before the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering year five under Josh Heupel as the head coach, and entering 2025, they are sizeable underdogs in a few of their biggest games of the season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are perhaps one of the most anxious football teams entering 2025. There's quite possibly no football team that wants to get away from talking season more than the Volunteers.

It's been an offseason of all the wrong storylines surrounding their roster, especially surrounding the quarterback position. As they enter fall camp next week, the betting lines for some of the Vols' biggest games in the 2025 regular season have been released.

- Syracuse vs Tennessee * Neutral site: Tennessee -13.5 points
- Georgia @ Tennessee: Tennessee +7.5 points
- Tennessee @ Alabama: Tennessee +11.5 points

Obviously these lines are subject to change as we not only near the season opener, but continue to play out the season. However, entering 2025 as a more than touchdown underdog to your rivals is not exaclty ideal.

