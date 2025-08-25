Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Syracuse Matchup History: Vols Look to Continue Dominance

A look back at the matchup history between Tennessee and Syracuse.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee quarterback (7) Casey Clausen release a pass during action Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee beat Marshall 34-24. 9/6/2003 Utmarshall12 Mp156
Tennessee quarterback (7) Casey Clausen release a pass during action Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee beat Marshall 34-24. 9/6/2003 Utmarshall12 Mp156 / Michael Patrick/News Sentinel
In this story:

A look back at the matchup history between Tennessee and Syracuse.

The Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday for the first time in nearly 25 years. The last time the two teams faced was back in 2001, when Tennessee defeated Syracuse in Knoxville by a final score of 33-9.

The two programs have played a total of three times, with the first matchup occurring back in 1966 during the Gator Bowl. Tennessee has won all three matchups.

During the 2001 matchup, Casey Clausen was the starting quarterback for the Volunteers. He threw for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The star player for the Vols that day was running back Travis Stephens, who rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown while averaging over seven yards per carry. A familiar name for all football fans who played in that game was tight end Jason Witten.

The Volunteers are 4-0 in week one matchups under Josh Heupel. The last time Tennessee played a power four opponent to open the season was in 2023, when they played Virginia in week one. The Volunteers won that game by a final score of 49-13.

This will be just the second time the two teams will have played at a neutral site and the first time since the two schools first met. The kickoff for the game is set for 12:00 PM ET and will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football