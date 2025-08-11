Volunteer Country

Tennessee's Willie Martinez Provides Promising Update on Jermod McCoy's Progress

Tennessee cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez provided a positive update on Jermod McCoy.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez provided a positive update on Jermod McCoy.

Earlier in the offseason, Tennessee's starting cornerback Jermod McCoy suffered a torn ACL while training. As a result, he is expected to miss multiple games this season, but cornerback coach Willie Martinez provided a positive update on the defensive star.

"He's itching to do whatever it takes," Martinez said. "He's hit all the benchmarks that he needs to hit and I'm not surprised. It's exciting. It really is."

A timeline has not yet been provided for when McCoy could return this season, but it's positive to hear that he is on a good track right now. Head coach Josh Heupel mentioned during the first week of fall camp that McCoy had certain boxes he needed to check, and it sounds like he is doing just that.

Last season for Tennessee, McCoy finished the season with 44 tackles, a tackle for loss and four interceptions. Some are even projecting him to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football