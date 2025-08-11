Tennessee's Willie Martinez Provides Promising Update on Jermod McCoy's Progress
Tennessee cornerbacks coach Willie Martinez provided a positive update on Jermod McCoy.
Earlier in the offseason, Tennessee's starting cornerback Jermod McCoy suffered a torn ACL while training. As a result, he is expected to miss multiple games this season, but cornerback coach Willie Martinez provided a positive update on the defensive star.
"He's itching to do whatever it takes," Martinez said. "He's hit all the benchmarks that he needs to hit and I'm not surprised. It's exciting. It really is."
A timeline has not yet been provided for when McCoy could return this season, but it's positive to hear that he is on a good track right now. Head coach Josh Heupel mentioned during the first week of fall camp that McCoy had certain boxes he needed to check, and it sounds like he is doing just that.
Last season for Tennessee, McCoy finished the season with 44 tackles, a tackle for loss and four interceptions. Some are even projecting him to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
