Tennessee WR Braylon Staley Confident Ahead of Georgia, Highlights Connection With Joey Aguilar
As Tennessee prepares for a massive SEC showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs, wide receiver Braylon Staley spoke with confidence about his unit, the growth of the Vols’ young playmakers, and his evolving connection with quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Confidence in a Young Wide Receiver Room
Despite the perception that Tennessee’s wide receiver group is inexperienced, Staley insists the room is ready for the challenge.
“I’m really confident. A lot of people say we got a lot of young guys, but we’re willing to work. We compete a lot in practice. I’m confident in us getting on the field and going to work,” Staley said.
That competition has fueled early success, including explosive plays from Staley, Chris Brazzell, and Mike Matthews through the first two weeks of the season.
Building Chemistry With Joey Aguilar
One of the biggest storylines in Knoxville has been the growing bond between the receivers and transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar. Staley emphasized how their connection extends beyond the practice field.
“It’s amazing, being able to go over to their crib or go out and eat. That’s just a great relationship we have with everybody in the building,” Staley explained.
The off-field chemistry has translated to in-game trust, particularly during scramble drills.
“We work a lot of scramble drills. That’s just second nature. So when Mike [Matthews] went up and got the ball, I’d seen that before in practice. Joey does a great job directing traffic,” Staley said.
Preparing for Georgia’s Physical Secondary
Facing a Georgia defense known for press coverage and physicality, Staley acknowledged the challenge ahead.
“They’re physical. They play a lot of press man. They’re a talented defense. We’ve got to come in with a mindset that we’re going to dominate as well,” he noted.
Tennessee’s defense has prepared them for this moment, with practice reps against both press and off coverage. Staley also stressed the importance of fighting through contact.
“Some calls aren’t going to get made in the SEC. You’ve just got to play the next play,” he added.
Playing With a Chip on Their Shoulder
The sophomore receiver admitted that Tennessee’s young core has carried extra motivation into 2024.
“People were saying, ‘They’re just young freshmen, they’re probably not going to know what to do.’ That put a chip on our shoulder. It made us play harder,” Staley said.
That mindset has fueled confidence, with each game reinforcing their belief they can produce at a high level.
“Every game matters. We came out and did our thing, and we’ve got a lot of confidence right now.”
Embracing the Complete Wide Receiver Role
While Staley has flashed as a downfield threat, coaches have also praised his physicality in blocking.
“One day they told me, ‘Man, Braylon, you can really block.’ That meant something to me. I didn’t really have to in high school, but now playing slot, blocking linebackers, I had to get in the weight room and be physical,” he explained.
That commitment to the dirty work reflects the standard in Tennessee’s offense.
From Watching to Leading
After watching from the sidelines last season, Staley is now in the middle of Tennessee’s biggest matchups. He credits last year’s veterans for preparing him for this stage.
“It means a lot because now I’m the guy that younger people are looking up to. I’m young as well, but I’ve got younger people looking up to me, trying to add some of the things I do into their game,” Staley said.
With family support and the confidence of his teammates, Staley is ready for his moment.
“I call my mom and dad every day. They just keep telling me to lock in and have the right mindset,” he added.
The Bottom Line
As Tennessee gears up for Georgia, Braylon Staley embodies the Vols’ blend of youthful energy and quiet confidence. From building trust with Joey Aguilar to embracing the physicality of SEC football, Staley is not just preparing for the Bulldogs, he’s stepping into a leadership role for Tennessee’s offense.
