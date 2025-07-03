Three Stripes and Nike is Out! Tennessee is Reportedly Set to Return to Adidas in 2026
After more than a decade outfitted in Nike gear, the University of Tennessee is making a major move in the sports apparel game—one that’s both a return to its roots and a sign of the times.
According to Sports Business Journal and multiple other reports, the Volunteers will switch back to Adidas as their official apparel supplier once their current deal with Nike expires in 2026. The decision comes after the university and Nike failed to reach terms on an extension, ending what will be a 12-year relationship that began in 2014.
This move marks a reunion between Tennessee and Adidas, who were partners from 1995 to 2014. During that span, the Vols saw success across multiple sports, including a national title in football in 1998. Now, in an era defined by NIL opportunities and brand partnerships, the timing of this switch may be more strategic than sentimental.
Why the Switch?
The Vols' current contract with Nike runs through the 2025–2026 athletic season. But according to multiple reports, the university was unable to secure a renewed deal that met its evolving goals, both financially and in the rapidly changing collegiate athletics landscape.
Enter Adidas.
While fan loyalty to the swoosh is real and visible in Neyland Stadium every fall, this change could represent a savvy business decision. Adidas has become increasingly aggressive in the collegiate space, particularly with NIL-driven incentives and athlete branding opportunities. For Tennessee, this could mean more revenue-sharing potential and creative partnerships for student-athletes across all sports.
While details of the new Adidas contract have yet to be released, early indications suggest it will be one of the more athlete-forward deals in college sports. Given the growing emphasis on branding, merchandise, and performance incentives, Adidas’ emphasis on innovation and player-first marketing could give Tennessee athletes more control over their image and value.
In the new era of college athletics, gear deals aren’t just about uniforms; they’re about identity, economics, and empowerment. Tennessee’s unofficial decision to part ways with Nike and return to Adidas is more than a fashion statement; it’s a business move designed for the future of sport.
And come 2026, the message will be clear in Knoxville: the Vols are officially back in stripes.
