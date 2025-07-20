Three Tennessee Football Players Named to 2025 Preseason All-SEC Teams
Following a strong showing at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Tennessee Football received more recognition on Friday as three of its top defensive players were named to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Teams, as voted on by the league’s media members.
Headlining the group is junior cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was named to the First Team All-SEC after a dominant 2024 campaign that saw him emerge as one of the nation’s elite defensive backs. Fellow defenders Arion Carter and Boo Carter were selected to the Third Team, representing the Volunteers at linebacker and defensive back, respectively.
Is Jermod McCoy The Nation’s Top Cornerback?
A native of Texas, McCoy enters the 2025 season with lofty expectations after earning First Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-America recognition from the Associated Press. His ability to lock down top receivers and flip momentum with clutch plays made him a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.
Last season, McCoy finished third on the team with 44 total tackles and ranked fourth in the SEC with 13 passes defended. His knack for creating turnovers was evident, as he tied for the team lead with four interceptions, including two end-zone picks that prevented touchdowns.
The Heart of the Defense
Returning for his junior season, linebacker Arion Carter is coming off a breakout sophomore year where he led the team with 68 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss. He was a model of consistency, starting all 13 games and helping to anchor a Volunteers defense that powered Tennessee to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Carter’s impact extended beyond the stat sheet. With six pass breakups, an interception, and three quarterback hurries, he showed versatility as both a run-stopper and in pass coverage. A product of Tennessee high school football, Carter continues to live up to his billing as one of the state’s most promising homegrown talents.
The Breakout Star
A dynamic athlete and playmaker, Boo Carter made a major impression during his freshman season, earning SEC All-Freshman honors and a preseason Third Team All-SEC nod for 2025. After solidifying his role as Tennessee’s starting STAR defender midway through the year, Carter demonstrated elite instincts and athleticism in the secondary.
In 2024, Carter logged 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback hurries, and an interception. He also added a special teams spark, leading the SEC in punt return average (16.5 yards). His performance has already drawn comparisons to some of the program’s most versatile defensive backs in recent memory.
If the Vols are to make another playoff push, this trio will be at the heart of the charge on Rocky Top.
