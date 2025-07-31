Trey Smith Stands Alone as Only Vol in CBS Sports’ Top 100 NFL Players
CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco recently released his annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL—and only one former Tennessee Volunteer made the cut.
Trey Smith, the dominant offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, landed at No. 75 on the prestigious list. It marks a continued rise for Smith, who was ranked No. 90 in Prisco’s 2024 edition. Entering his fifth NFL season, Smith has quietly solidified himself as one of the league’s most reliable and physical right guards, playing a critical role in Kansas City’s offensive success and back-to-back Super Bowl runs.
Smith, a former five-star recruit and All-SEC standout at Tennessee, fell to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft due to medical concerns surrounding blood clots in his lungs. Since then, he has become one of the best value picks in recent memory, starting every game he’s played in for a Chiefs franchise that has relied heavily on his protection for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Trey Smith continues to ascend,” Prisco wrote. “He’s a powerful run blocker who brings attitude and consistency to one of the league’s top offensive lines.”
Despite Tennessee football’s resurgence under head coach Josh Heupel and its growing NFL Draft presence, Smith was the only former Vol to appear on Prisco’s 2025 Top 100 list.
While Smith’s inclusion highlights his individual excellence, it also underscores how rare it still is for former Tennessee players to break through the league’s elite tiers. But Smith’s journey from a medical red flag to a key piece of a championship dynasty continues to inspire both fans in Knoxville and future Vols looking to make their mark on Sundays.
If his upward trend continues, don’t be surprised to see Smith climb even higher in future rankings—and perhaps bring some fellow Volunteers along with him.
