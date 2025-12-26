SI

Travis Kelce Had Arrowhead Stadium Going Nuts During Potential Final Entrance

The Chiefs’ tight end could potentially retire after the season.

Mike Kadlick

Travis Kelce had Arrowhead Stadium rocking on Thursday night.
Travis Kelce had Arrowhead Stadium rocking on Thursday night. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Thursday night’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Broncos could very well be Travis Kelce’s final game at Arrowhead Stadium.

With Kansas City eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2014 and hosting its final contest of the season on Christmas night, the generational tight end’s farewell to his home crowd is all but shaping up to be in Week 17—especially as rumors of his potential retirement continue to swirl.

And so, in an attempt to honor No. 87 for perhaps the final time, Chiefs Kingdom proceeded to go wild during the team’s pregame introductions, giving Kelce quite the ovation as his name was announced over the stadium speakers.

Check it out:

Naturally, Kelce hit his signature arrow celebration as smoke from the tunnel surrounded him, and gave the crowd a salute before ultimately joining his teammates near midfield.

For what it’s worth, the 36-year-old did leave the door open to potentially returning next season during an exclusive interview with fellow franchise legend Tony Gonzalez.

"I know when it's over, it's over," said Kelce. "I feel like I still have a lot of love for this game, I feel like if I came back it'd just be to answer that flame in my heart that I still love this thing."

We’ll wait to see what he ultimatley decides. For now? The Chiefs take on the Broncos on Thursday before heading to Las Vegas next weekend to take on the Raiders and wrap up the 2025 season.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

