Watch: Joey Aguilar 73 Yard Strike To Braylon Staley In The First Half Against Syracuse
The Tennessee offense has been clicking on all cylinders against Syracuse in the first half, putting up 31 points. They even got a defensive touchdown on a fumble returned for a touchdown by Colton Hood. Nonetheless, the Tennessee offense has been dynamite, garnering 336 yards of total offense in a half. An early telling stat is that the Volunteers are averaging 8.8 yards per play, which is incredible to see. That means Tennessee is nearly getting close to a first down on every play and continuing to carve the Syracuse defense.
Here is a look at the elite throw from Joey Aguilar to Braylon Staley
Aguilar has thrown for 179 yards and a touchdown so far in the game. He’s been impressive with his effort on the ground as well, especially his 25-yard scamper earlier in the game for the Vols, showcasing that he is more than just a pocket passer. Aguilar is getting more and more comfortable in the offense and has done a good job of protecting the football besides the lost fumble from earlier. If you take away some of the drops, he has an even better stat line and a better completion percentage.
On the touchdown catch, Staley showed just how much improved he is as a route runner. He faked like he was going outside for a potential corner route, but instead he went inside for a deep post and completely left his defender behind and torched him in 1 on 1 coverage. Staley has slept on speed and will be a big playmaker for the Vols this season. In the first half, he has two catches for 87 yards, including the 73-yard touchdown.
Make sure to watch the rest of the game on ESPN as Tennessee looks to move to 1-0 on the season.
