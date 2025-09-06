Volunteer Country

WATCH: Joey Aguilar's Touchdown Pass to Tennessee Receiver Chris Brazzell

Tennessee football scores in their opening drive.

Caleb Sisk

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have already opened up their game as they are currently playing against the ETSU Buccaneers. The balls were the favorites entering this game and they were able to do their job at a very high-level very early on in the football game after a 52-yard rush by DeSean Bishop allowed them to go down and score a touchdown by a pass when Aguilar threw the ball to Chris Brazzell in the end zone for a touchdown.

This is the first time the two connected for a touchdown this season. Brazzell is embracing a new role with the Vols as a majority down receiver following his first season in the Orange and White.

Watch the video below, as the Vols score in their opening drive. For live updates click HERE.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football