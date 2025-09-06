WATCH: Joey Aguilar's Touchdown Pass to Tennessee Receiver Chris Brazzell
The Tennessee Volunteers have already opened up their game as they are currently playing against the ETSU Buccaneers. The balls were the favorites entering this game and they were able to do their job at a very high-level very early on in the football game after a 52-yard rush by DeSean Bishop allowed them to go down and score a touchdown by a pass when Aguilar threw the ball to Chris Brazzell in the end zone for a touchdown.
This is the first time the two connected for a touchdown this season. Brazzell is embracing a new role with the Vols as a majority down receiver following his first season in the Orange and White.
Watch the video below, as the Vols score in their opening drive. For live updates click HERE.
