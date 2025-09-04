Weather Report: Tennessee Volunteers Football vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers
Here is what fans traveling to Knoxville for Tennessee's matchup against the ETSU Buccaneers can expect from the weather.
The Tennessee Volunteers are scheduled for their highly anticipated return to Neyland Stadium as the team prepares for its first home game of the 2025 college football season. The Vols are set to face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, which will be the second all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that the Volunteers lead 1-0.
Tennessee is fresh off an extremely impressive week one victory against the Syracuse Orange, and is looking to continue to build momentum in its first game in front of a home crowd this Saturday. As Saturday's contest inches closer, here is what fans traveling to Knoxville should expect from the weather.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to be a wet one with an 80% chance of storms throughout the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be 77° and the low is expected to be 59°. Fans in attendance should certainly consider packing a rain jacket.
The Volunteers will kick off their matchup with the Buccaneers at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
