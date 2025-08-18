Volunteer Country

What Joey Aguilar Being the Starter Does for Tennessee Football

What does the decision to start Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar in week one mean for the Tennessee Volunteers?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws a pass during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws a pass during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers have had an interesting camp entering the college season, as they are inching closer to their season opener. Unlike the past four seasons, there was a quarterback battle in Knoxville.

The starting quarterback for the first week was named on Sunday, as the Tennessee Volunteers will be giving the ball to former Appalachian State signal caller and UCLA Bruins transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar.

What Does This Mean For Tennessee?

This means that Tennessee has some experience at the QB position. The Vols went with the guy that has started at the college level, despite the other two players having more experience in the system. Jake Merklinger was the third-string QB for the Vols last season, but still saw bits and pieces of playtime while George MacIntyre is entering his true freshman season with the Vols. MacIntyre doesn't have the game experience other than the Spring Game, but has been in Knoxville practicing longer than Aguilar has.

Learning a college offense isn't the easiest thing to do, but getting a veteran guy under center seems to be the more reliable call some state. Aguilar has had over 3,000 total yards in the past two season, and he has the chance to go for a third straight season with this stat-line with the Vols to cap off what could be the most important season of his college career.

