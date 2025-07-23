What Tennessee Football Fans Can Expect from the 2025 Wide Receiver Room
As Tennessee heads into the 2025 season with a new quarterback in Joey Aguilar, much of the national conversation has focused on the loss of Nico Iamaleava and how Aguilar will adjust to SEC competition. But if Aguilar is going to succeed, it won’t be a solo act. His performance will depend heavily on the Volunteers’ wide receiver room, a unit that is quietly reloading with a mix of proven talent, emerging stars, and promising newcomers.
The headliner of the group is sophomore Mike Matthews, a former five-star recruit who showed flashes of elite potential as a true freshman. Matthews has the tools to be Tennessee’s No. 1 receiver and a future NFL prospect. With his route running, athleticism, and sure hands, he enters the season as the most reliable weapon in the passing game and is expected to become the focal point of the offense.
My dark horse playmaker at wide receiver is Braylon Staley. The redshirt freshman from South Carolina played in four games in 2024, catching three passes for 21 yards. That sample size doesn’t reflect his upside. A consensus four-star recruit and one of the most electric high school receivers in the Southeast, Staley dominated at Strom Thurmond High School with 1,116 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 69 catches as a senior. His blend of track-level speed and smooth route running makes him a perfect fit for the slot position in Josh Heupel’s up-tempo spread attack. After a full year in the system and the weight room, Staley is primed for a breakout season and could quickly become Aguilar’s go-to target in space.
Amari Jefferson adds a unique layer of experience to the group. A transfer from Alabama, Jefferson was a prized recruit out of Baylor School in Chattanooga and originally planned to play baseball before committing fully to football. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he brings physicality and SEC-level experience to the Vols’ receiver corps. Jefferson will likely be used in multiple roles, especially in third-down and red-zone situations, where his body control and strong hands can shine. The former two-sport athlete gives Tennessee a dependable option with a mature mindset.
Behind the returning trio is a wave of freshman talent that might be the future of the position. Travis Smith Jr., Radarious Jackson, and Joakim Dodson are all competing for playing time this summer. Smith, one of the most college-ready receivers in the 2025 signing class, brings polish and precision that have already impressed coaches in early workouts. Jackson and Dodson, both highly-rated in-state prospects, offer big-play potential and depth at a position where injuries can quickly test a roster.
What makes this group particularly intriguing is the different skill sets it brings to the field. Matthews is a dynamic outside threat who can stretch the field vertically. Staley is a slippery route technician who thrives underneath and in the open field. Jefferson brings strength, experience, and toughness. Smith offers refined technique, while Jackson and Dodson bring raw athleticism that could pop at any moment.
For Tennessee to take a step forward offensively, this unit will need to produce. The Vols’ passing game was inconsistent throughout 2024, struggling to generate explosive plays and rhythm. With a new quarterback and a refreshed wide receiver room, the pieces are in place for a turnaround.
