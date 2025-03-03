What We Are Hearing - Tennessee Football Under Heupel Has NFL Sources Raving
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering year five under head coach Josh Heupel, and after speaking to sources in the NFL world, the trajectory of the program is looking promising.
The Tennessee Volunteers averaged 7.5 wins per season for nearly two decades prior to the arrival of Josh Heupel as the programs head coach in 2021. Since then, they've been on a rocket like trajectory upward from a middling SEC program to a perrenial playoff contender under their new head coach.
Fresh off their first trip to College Football Playoff, despite a dissapointing finish, they have one of the nation's premier returning quarterbacks in Nico Iamaleava, and under Heupel, it's certainly a given they will be able to run the football. Simply put, there's a stable standard of excellence in Knoxville, Tennessee and the Vols football program.
Something that couldn't be said for quite some time. That standard of excellence has been noticed not just in the wins and loss collumns over the last four seasons, but by NFL Execs and head coaches. We spent the week in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Vols have the industry raving.
An NFL coach told Vols on SI during our time in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, “That program (Tennessee) for the first time in a long time is smart. They aren’t cutting any corners. For years, that fan base has been a circular firing squad to their own detriment. That new leadership and coaching regime is just building. They are getting guys and making moves, but the biggest thing you can say is that it is a crime against college football when Tennessee doesn’t have talent and coaching, and they finally have both on Rocky Top. That program needed discipline, and Josh provides it.”
