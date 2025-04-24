Where Will James Pearce Jr. Be Drafted - Latest Intel On The Vols' Stock Entering Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers have several former Vols expecting to hear their names called over the weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps the most noteworthy, EDGE James Pearce Jr. Here’s the final word on his draft stock.
The Tennessee Volunteers have were first known for offense under head coach Josh Heupel. Their first ten win season in 2022 came of the back off the nation’s most explosive offense led by QB, Hendon Hooker. They led the nation in scoring, explosive plays, and averaged 43.3 PPG in conference play.
In 2024, however, they were much more of a defensive-led football team. They ranked 7th in the country in points allowed. AS the 2025 NFL Draft approaches on Thursday night, their star pass rusher from the last several seasons, James Pearce Jr. could hear his name called in the first round.
Where Will James Pearce Jr. Be Drafted?
According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, James Pearce Jr. is a fringe late first-round pick, with an average draft positioning of 30th overall entering Thursday night’s draft.
