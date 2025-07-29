Volunteer Country

Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Raves About Former Vol James Pearce

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix raved about James Pearce after practice.

NFL training camp is in full swing right now and a major talking point for every team is the rookie class. The Atlanta Falcons have two defensive rookies that a lot of people have their eyes set on wit one of them being former Tennessee Volunteer James Pearce.

The Falcons traded back into the first round of this year's draft to pick up Pearce and the latest intel indicates that was a smart move. If the coaching staff hyping up Pearce wasn't enough to move the needle, perhaps these words from quarterback Michael Penix will be.

"[Pearce is] a baller," Penix said. "He's gonna make a lot of plays for us. I can't wait to see him on Sundays. He brings intensity every day.":

The Falcons have been lacking in the pass rush department for several years now and they attempted to address that issue in the draft this season. Pearce was a big-time playmaker for Tennessee over the last three years, and they hoping he brings that same production with him to the NFL.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced of Pearce being involved in two separate altercations at practice involving him and another player. While that doesn't show any indication of Pearce being a promising prospect, it did leave a strong impression on the team.

"He's prideful as it gets," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "He loves this game. He's got deep love for his teammates ... and he wants to come out here and create a strong impression on everybody -- and himself included -- that he can do this. And you do this at a high level, and I think when you're in that place of just every ounce of your body's trying to prove who you are, sometimes it gets to that place where it can get a little wacky sometimes."

