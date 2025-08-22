Which Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Will Make an Impact This Season?
The Tennessee Volunteers will likely utilize every transfer addition that they made this off-season, but who will make a major impact for the Vols this season?
Vols On SI detailed who they are predicting to make a big impact this season.
Caleb Sisk - Amari Jefferson
“The Tennessee Volunteers were quick to land Amari Jefferson after he entered the transfer portal from the Alabama Crimson Tide. What fans quickly noticed as the fact that he became one of the most important, if not the most important, transfer additions during the winter portal. Those who watch Tennessee understand that Tennessee is always getting banged up at the wide receiver position, and this is something that has been ongoing for years. Jefferson is someone who could find his way into big roles at Tennessee very quickly and likely will, as even during the spring, when he was limited, I was very impressed with how he was moving as well as his body transformation. Jefferson is someone who could be utilized in many different ways, as you could stick him out in the slot or you can move him to the outside if needed. He is someone who can play any WR spot, which will make his path to the field much quicker than some others.”
Dale Dowden - Sam Pendleton
“I had to split hairs with this, but ultimately decided to go with Sam Pendleton. You can easily say Wendell Moe for many of the same reasons. Adding experienced talent to the OL after losing 4 of the 5 starters last year was vital to the Tennessee program. Football is a game of the trenches in many cases, and having capable bodies to step in and be productive will have a major impact on not only the offense but the team's success as well.”
Josh Greer - Amari Jefferson
“Any time Tennessee lands a transfer player from the University of Alabama, it’s a win. Amari Jefferson was a four-star prospect and ranked among the nation’s top 35 receivers. He also earned the 2023 MaxPreps Tennessee High School Player of the Year honors. The Baylor High School (TN) product brings a physical frame, explosive playmaking ability, and an SEC-ready skill set that makes him a significant addition to the Volunteers’ offense.”
Shayne Pickering- Sam Pendleton
“Sam Pendleton will be a highly important player for the Tennessee Vols football program this season. He has the ability to play all three spots along the interior and has seemed to earn the starting center job. Cooper Mays has manned that spot for the past several years at an elite level, making sure the offense ran smoothly. Pendleton doesn’t have to be on that level of elite play, but he will be vital to setting up the offense to be in a position to succeed on every single offensive snap. He had the ability to be a strong force along the interior offensive line for the Vols, and this coaching staff needs him to a reliable leader there throughout this season.”
Najeh Wilkins - Colton Hood
“Hood will be elite opposite side of Jerome McCoy, who is an All-American corner. His play in fall camp showed that, and what coaches had to say about his maturity and leadership tells it all. I think Hood will be tough to throw on and make a big impact this season for the Vols.”
