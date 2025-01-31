Former Tennessee Volunteers EDGE, James Pearce Makes Daniel Jeremiah Top-50
The Tennessee Volunteers watched James Pearce become one of the nation's best EDGE rushers in college football. Now, entering the NFL Draft he's been ranked inside Daniel Jeremiah's top-50.
The NFL Draft season of speculation and evalution is well underway. The Senior Bowl is currenlty going on in Mobile, Alabama and players stocks are raising and falling by the hour it seems. One of the former Tennessee Volunteers not in attendance in Mobile is former EDGE rusher James Pearce.
Pearce is widely considered a first-round prospect in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently placed James Pearce Jr. inside his Top-50 overall prospects at No. 20.
Here's what Jeremiah had to say about Pearce:
Pearce is a long, lean edge rusher. The Volunteers moved him around in their scheme and he created havoc from a variety of entry points. His first three steps are very explosive when he’s rushing off the edge. For such a lean-framed player, he can generate a lot of pocket push with his bull rush. When he’s used as a walk-around blitzer, he exposes the lack of athleticism along the interior of offensive lines. They clear the runway for him and he goes to work. His pressure rate stands out among his peers in this class. Against the run, he plays bigger than his weight would suggest. He sets a firm edge, especially against tight ends. Overall, Pearce has double-digit sack potential and should make an immediate impact in the league.
