Is Former Tennessee Football QB Joe Milton a Future NFL Starter?
Joe Milton III. is often known as 'Bazooka Joe' to many Tennessee football fans. Milton has one of the strongest arms ever witnessed.
During a pregame walk-around. Milton told Pat Macafee on College Gameday that he had previously thrown a 90-yard ball during the off-season.
Although, that particular throw was not documented, there is a evidence of an 85-yard throw that looks very effortlessly.
Milton's final season on Rocky Top ended in 2023 before being taken in the 6th-round in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
On January 5, 2025, Milton would make his professional debut in the final game of the season, as the Patriots took on the Buffalo Bills.
Fast forward to April 3, 2025, the Patriots would trade Milton to the Dallas Cowboys after seeing a few flashes of the raw talent.
Milton has reportedly been lighting it up throughout training camp. The former Vol has made huge strides in the progression when it comes to accuracy and decision making. There is a source close to the Cowboys that believes Milton could start for 10+ NFL teams.
Can Dak Prescott keep the year-two signal caller from Tennessee away from his starting job? Only time will tell, but it sounds like Milton is doing a fantastic job at making the most of his opportunities.
