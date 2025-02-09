3X NBA All-Star Makes Joking Statement Following Dalton Knecht News
Dalton Knecht was recently traded to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Mark Williams prior to the trade deadline, however, this would be reversed after Williams failed his physical with the Lakers.
Knecht was drafted in the first round following a great season with the Tennessee Volunteers. The Wooden Award candidate has had a great start to his rookie season. He will have his minutes tampered with following the trade as Luka Doncic is now part of the Lakers.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas made a joking statement on Knecht working with LeBron James' son bronny James on social media. He compared Knecht to Julian Newman in high school.
Basketball fans know that Newman was known for his excessive dribbling and refusal to pass the basketball at times. You can watch the full video below.
