Amaree Abram, Louisiana Tech Transfer, Commits to Tennessee Vols

Amaree Abram, a transfer out of Louisiana Tech, has committed to Tennessee.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Amaree Abram (24) drives to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Amaree Abram (24) drives to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Tennessee's men's basketball team is regrouping right now to prepare for another post season run in the upcoming season. They have been busy recruiting the transfer portal and they just landed another commitment. Amaree Abram, a transfer out of Louisiana Tech, has committed to the Volunteers.

Abram started his career at Ole Miss, then transferred to Georgia Tech and then transferred to Louisiana Tech. Last season, Abram averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

At Ole Miss, Abram started in 22 games and averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Abram was part of the 2022 recruiting class. He was rated a four-star prospect, the 109th-best player, the 18th-best point guard and the 13th-best player in the state of California, according to composite rankings.

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

