Volunteer Country

BREAKING: EA Sports Announces Return of Beloved NCAA College Basketball Video Game

Video Game developer EA Sports has just announced that its NCAA college basketball video game franchise will be making a return.

Christian Kirby

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) in the second half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Video Game developer EA Sports has just announced that its NCAA college basketball video game franchise will be making a return.

After EA Sports' college football franchise experienced an exceptionally successful return to shelves in 2024, the video game developer has announced that it will be bringing back the company's beloved college basketball franchise in the near future.

The last installment of EA's college basketball franchise was released in 2009 following disputes over name, image, and likeness. However, as the NCAA prepares to adapt to the newly approved rev-share model, EA has elected to bring back the extremely popular college basketball franchise.

The company's announcement has been met with excitement by fans on social media, who have gone more than 15 years without a new college basketball video game. Given EA's College Football 26 is expected to be another successful release, it makes sense for the developer to try its hand at collegiate basketball.

While an announcement for the games' return has been made official, details surrounding the franchise's release date, features, and many other components have not been listed and are expected to be released at a later date. As of now, the franchise is reportedly shooting for a return in 2028.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Men's Basketball