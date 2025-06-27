Chaz Lanier Gets Drafted In The NBA Draft
This team selected Chaz Lanier in the NBA Draft
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers had a player go off the board in the NBA Draft for the seventh straight year in a row. This time it is Jerry West Award Winner Chaz Lanier. Lanier is arguably the best pick in the secodn round, as he is the best shooter in the class. He broke a Tennessee record for the most threes in a single season.
The talented prospect will be going up north as he is set to join the Detroit Pistons, after being selected 37th overall. Lanier will be a key piece to the puzzle for the Pistons, and have plenty of potential to do damage early.
The draft came to a close on Thursday night with Lanier being one of the better players to hear his name called.
