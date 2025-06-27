Volunteer Country

Chaz Lanier Gets Drafted In The NBA Draft

This team selected Chaz Lanier in the NBA Draft

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had a player go off the board in the NBA Draft for the seventh straight year in a row. This time it is Jerry West Award Winner Chaz Lanier. Lanier is arguably the best pick in the secodn round, as he is the best shooter in the class. He broke a Tennessee record for the most threes in a single season.

The talented prospect will be going up north as he is set to join the Detroit Pistons, after being selected 37th overall. Lanier will be a key piece to the puzzle for the Pistons, and have plenty of potential to do damage early.

The draft came to a close on Thursday night with Lanier being one of the better players to hear his name called.

