Former Vol Jahmai Mashack Shines in NBA Summer League
In a dominant performance for the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Summer League action, Mashack stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block—reminding basketball fans why he was considered one of the premier defensive players in college basketball during his time at Tennessee.
Mashack showed elite anticipation and defensive instincts—traits that earned him a national reputation as a lockdown defender during his collegiate career. Whether it was picking pockets at the top of the key or diving into passing lanes, Mashack’s motor and IQ were on full display.
At Tennessee, Mashack wasn’t just a solid perimeter defender—he was elite. He ranked fourth nationally in Defensive Box Plus-Minus and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Mashack’s defensive résumé also includes being named to the SEC All-Defensive Team and receiving Tennessee’s Torchbearer Award in March 2025—the university’s highest honor for students.
Now, as he transitions to the professional level, Mashack is showcasing the same defensive excellence with an improved offensive game. His 15 points came off strong drives, opportunistic put-backs, and midrange consistency—hinting at a well-rounded arsenal that could secure him a role on an NBA roster.
With the Grizzlies evaluating roster depth and Summer League minutes proving critical for fringe players, Mashack is quickly making a case for himself. His versatility, toughness, and cerebral approach to the game have not gone unnoticed.
The Memphis coaching staff, now in transition, will have tough decisions to make—but Mashack’s combination of defensive pedigree and growing offensive confidence could earn him a spot in the rotation or a two-way contract.
One thing is clear: Jahmai Mashack’s performance wasn’t a fluke. It was a preview.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee