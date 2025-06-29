From Knoxville to the Next Level: Vols Make Their Mark with Two NBA Draft Picks and Two Summer League Deals
Two former Vols heard their names called during the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, with Chaz Lanier going 37th overall to the Detroit Pistons and Jahmai Mashack becoming the final selection of the night, taken 59th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. But the good news didn’t stop there for Rocky Top.
Former Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler, one of the most accomplished floor generals in program history, has signed on to play in the NBA Summer League with the Detroit Pistons after going undrafted. The undersized but electrifying guard will now have a chance to prove himself in the league he’s long dreamed of reaching.
Zeigler leaves Knoxville as one of the most decorated players in program history. Over 118 career games, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 39% from the field and 33.1% from deep. But it was his senior season that truly cemented his legacy.
In 2024–25, Zeigler posted career highs with 13.6 points and a school-record 7.4 assists per game while leading the Vols to their second consecutive Elite Eight appearance. He not only set Tennessee’s all-time assist mark (747), but also shattered the program’s single-season record (257). Zeigler became the SEC’s all-time leader for assists in a single season and the first player in conference history to record 1,550 points, 700 assists, 350 rebounds, and 250 steals over a career.
Though his size may have kept teams from drafting him, his heart, vision, and leadership never wavered.
Former Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. is also getting his shot at the NBA. According to draft analyst Jon Chepkevich, Milicic has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, giving the 6-foot-10 international product a chance to earn a roster spot or two-way deal as the 2025–26 NBA season approaches.
Milicic, who transferred to Tennessee from Charlotte ahead of the 2024–25 season, made the most of his lone year in the SEC. He averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 37 games, showing off a versatile skill set and the kind of size-shooting combination that fits today’s NBA frontcourt mold.
Meanwhile, Lanier and Mashack were recognized for their specialized skill sets. Lanier, one of the best shooters in this year’s draft, shot over 41% from three during his final two collegiate seasons and gives the Pistons a much-needed floor-spacer. Mashack, a relentless perimeter defender, fits the Grizzlies’ grit-and-grind identity perfectly and brings elite defensive instincts to Memphis as they rebuild their wing depth.
For Tennessee, having two players drafted and another two land a Summer League deal is another feather in the cap of head coach Rick Barnes, who continues to develop pros year after year.
From Knoxville to the next level, the Vols are making their mark.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava